GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 410.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 946.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,141,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $484,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650,159 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,322,000 after buying an additional 2,775,303 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 7,173.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,442,786 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,953,000 after buying an additional 2,409,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,579,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 659.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $308,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,532 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $88.29 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.