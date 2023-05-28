GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 1,619,356 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 99.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,619,356 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,684,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,752,000 after acquiring an additional 33,848 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.8% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 196,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8.2% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 41,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

In other news, Director Adam Dewitt acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.40 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert George Elton acquired 1,471 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $79,654.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,654.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Adam Dewitt acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.40 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 21,993 shares of company stock worth $1,185,754 over the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Performance

RBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $53.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 54.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.89. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52 week low of $48.72 and a 52 week high of $72.73.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.20%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.