672 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Acquired by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in shares of General Mills by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 27,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,849,178 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GIS stock opened at $84.18 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.92 and its 200-day moving average is $83.16. The firm has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

