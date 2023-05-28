Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4,487.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $208.36 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $217.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

