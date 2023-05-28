Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenline Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 112.2% during the third quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 88.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 279.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $140.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.60 and a 200-day moving average of $149.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $131.72 and a 1-year high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

