GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $377,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 140.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. City State Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.04 and a 200-day moving average of $39.17. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $43.23.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

