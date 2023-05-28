AXQ Capital LP Acquires New Position in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1,864.1% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,383,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,128 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 41.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,952,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,707,000 after purchasing an additional 567,573 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 25.3% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,078,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,936,000 after buying an additional 419,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 287.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 279,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 207,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Relmada Therapeutics

In related news, insider Cedric O’gorman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $31,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,184.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLMD stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $38.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.51.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on addressing diseases of the central nervous system. It develops esmethadone, an N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for the treatment of CNS diseases, and oral agent for depression and other potential indications.

