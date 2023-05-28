AXQ Capital LP Takes $36,000 Position in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 16,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOSS. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 5,505.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,730,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 1,699,439 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio during the third quarter valued at $33,232,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gossamer Bio news, CFO Bryan Giraudo bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $48,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 70,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,860.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Faheem Hasnain purchased 168,683 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $173,743.49. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,786,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,588.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan Giraudo acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $48,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,990 shares in the company, valued at $68,860.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 732,683 shares of company stock valued at $802,713 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Trading Down 0.8 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of GOSS opened at $1.30 on Friday. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.73.

GOSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Gossamer Bio from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut Gossamer Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.32.

Gossamer Bio Profile

(Get Rating)

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.