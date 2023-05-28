AXQ Capital LP Acquires Shares of 10,302 E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in E2open Parent during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000.
Insider Transactions at E2open Parent
In related news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $58,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,285.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.98% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ETWO opened at $4.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $8.69.
E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $166.27 million during the quarter. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 99.46%. Equities analysts predict that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.
