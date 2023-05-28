Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 117.4% from the April 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 309,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 48.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:CBH opened at $8.44 on Friday. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $9.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.71.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Dividend Announcement

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of income and to return fund?s original net asset value upon termination of the fund. The company was founded on March 21, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

