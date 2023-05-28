Boralex Inc. (BLX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Boralex Price Performance

Shares of TSE BLX opened at C$36.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.77, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.32. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$33.96 and a 12 month high of C$51.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.82, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$202.30 million. Analysts expect that Boralex will post 1.0538504 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boralex Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boralex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$47.30.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

