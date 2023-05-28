Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Short Interest Update

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 723,500 shares, a growth of 118.2% from the April 30th total of 331,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 420,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.
Eyenovia Stock Up 4.9 %
Eyenovia stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Eyenovia has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $98.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.71.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eyenovia
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Eyenovia by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Eyenovia by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eyenovia by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Eyenovia by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,153 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.
About Eyenovia
Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.
