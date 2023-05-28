Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Short Interest Update

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 723,500 shares, a growth of 118.2% from the April 30th total of 331,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 420,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Eyenovia Stock Up 4.9 %

Eyenovia stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Eyenovia has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $98.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eyenovia

In other news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 88,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $233,854.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,194,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,766,744.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Eyenovia news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,461.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 88,247 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $233,854.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,194,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,766,744.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 270,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,000 in the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Eyenovia by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Eyenovia by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eyenovia by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Eyenovia by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,153 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

