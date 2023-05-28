AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 115.4% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
AB Electrolux (publ) Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ELUXY opened at $29.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.13. AB Electrolux has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $34.64.
AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AB Electrolux will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About AB Electrolux (publ)
Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
Featured Stories
