AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 115.4% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AB Electrolux (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ELUXY opened at $29.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.13. AB Electrolux has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $34.64.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AB Electrolux will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About AB Electrolux (publ)

ELUXY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Handelsbanken cut AB Electrolux (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Pareto Securities cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AB Electrolux (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

(Get Rating)

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Featured Stories

