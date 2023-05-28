Dream Industrial REIT (DIR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Dream Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Dream Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of C$8.08 and a 12-month high of C$9.49.

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.30). The business had revenue of C$106.83 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dream Industrial REIT Company Profile

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

