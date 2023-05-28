Chesswood Group Limited (CHW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 15th

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

TSE:CHW opened at C$8.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$156.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 976.39, a current ratio of 46.44 and a quick ratio of 38.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.36. Chesswood Group has a 1 year low of C$7.91 and a 1 year high of C$13.99.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$77.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$80.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Chesswood Group will post 0.6875 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHW. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Cormark cut their target price on Chesswood Group from C$16.25 to C$15.75 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Chesswood Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

