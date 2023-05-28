Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 40.2% annually over the last three years.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance

PBT stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average of $23.64. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.88. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $27.77.

Institutional Trading of Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.42 million during the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 18,908.15% and a net margin of 98.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,934,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 147,931 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at $1,073,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 60,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SoftVest Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC now owns 4,148,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,532,000 after buying an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust is a trust of Argent Trust Company. Its properties include Waddell Ranch and Texas Royalty. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

