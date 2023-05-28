5,223 Shares in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,722,000. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 298,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 60,523 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 361.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 428,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,728,000 after acquiring an additional 335,740 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ON. Raymond James downgraded ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.08.

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 5.6 %

ON opened at $86.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.88 and a 200-day moving average of $74.77. The company has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.74. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,361,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,200 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

