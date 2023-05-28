Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on June 15th

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Central Pacific Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Central Pacific Financial has a payout ratio of 50.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Central Pacific Financial to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

NYSE CPF opened at $15.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.45. Central Pacific Financial has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $24.75. The company has a market capitalization of $425.92 million, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Central Pacific Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Central Pacific Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director Christine H. H Camp bought 3,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $47,354.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,785.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christine H. H. Camp bought 3,191 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $47,354.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,785.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul K. Yonamine sold 4,316 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $79,069.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,345.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 10,501 shares of company stock valued at $152,393 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPF. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter worth $1,119,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 68.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,124,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,072,000 after buying an additional 27,622 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

