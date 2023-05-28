Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $122,000 Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,091 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in U. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Unity Software by 2,365.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Unity Software by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,507 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Unity Software by 184.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,411,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,719 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Unity Software by 403.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,879,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,264 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Unity Software by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,959,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on U. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Unity Software from $27.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Unity Software from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

In other news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $2,425,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,801,459 shares of the company's stock, valued at $58,259,184.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,889 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $117,720.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 677,682 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,513,434.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 167,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,305,855 in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $58.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $450.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.25 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.42% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

