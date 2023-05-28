Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 488.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 363.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECH opened at $83.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.89. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $99.33.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $294.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.55 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TECH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.45.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

