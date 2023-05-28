Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 42,200 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 42,200 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,108,703 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $728,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,757,539 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $616,355,000 after purchasing an additional 387,794 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $322,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,448 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,350,597 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,366 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,597,347 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,397,000 after purchasing an additional 540,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Keith Koci bought 7,300 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $108,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 383,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Keith Koci purchased 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $108,551.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 383,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,533.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $197,142.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,418.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 125,300 shares of company stock worth $1,875,531. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $24.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average is $17.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLF has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

