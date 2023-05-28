Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 623 Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,359 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1,822.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Justin A. Knowles purchased 1,700 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.27 per share, for a total transaction of $80,359.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,151.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Down 1.2 %

EGLE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $40.60 on Friday. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.13 and a 1-year high of $78.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.15.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $108.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.08 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 30.93% and a return on equity of 24.29%. On average, analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.26%.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. The company was founded by Sophocles N. Zoullas on March 23, 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Further Reading

