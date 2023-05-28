Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $10,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Nutrien by 236.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTR opened at $55.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $55.79 and a one year high of $102.73. The company has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

NTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $82.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

