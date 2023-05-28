Aviva PLC Decreases Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50,675 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $8,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Trading Up 32.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $65.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $65.75.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.