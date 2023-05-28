Aviva PLC Sells 9,820 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,820 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $8,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 821,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,565,000 after acquiring an additional 108,435 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 12,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 138,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,499,000 after acquiring an additional 14,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 200,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,202 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.14.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $264.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.26. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $224.87 and a 1-year high of $365.97.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

