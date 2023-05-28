PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 28,277 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,277 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Azenta worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Azenta in the fourth quarter worth $787,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Azenta by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 283,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,488,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Azenta in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,125,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Azenta in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Azenta by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 73,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Azenta stock opened at $42.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.94. Azenta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $78.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $148.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens lowered Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Azenta presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

