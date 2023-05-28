Aviva PLC Acquires 131,487 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 433,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,487 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $9,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 0.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in LKQ by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in LKQ by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in LKQ by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on LKQ in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other LKQ news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $56,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,872.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 425,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $24,577,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 202,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,725,090.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $56,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,872.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 877,290 shares of company stock valued at $50,781,232 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $53.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.90 and its 200 day moving average is $55.65. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $46.20 and a 12 month high of $59.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 26.38%.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

