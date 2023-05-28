Aviva PLC Grows Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 74.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,714 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $10,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 11.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Entegris by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter worth $1,144,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 43.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 14,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 187.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENTG shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Entegris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Entegris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.45.

In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $439,538.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,143.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $107.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,361.00 and a beta of 1.27. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.75 and a 52-week high of $115.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,000.00%.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

