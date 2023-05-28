Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 21,511 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 449,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 21,511 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $40,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kathy Widmer sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $105,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Kathy Widmer sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $105,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,122.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,987 shares of company stock valued at $1,431,099. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 0.9 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $133.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.47.

TXRH opened at $110.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.03. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.94 and a 52 week high of $116.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 27.79%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 52.76%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Featured Articles

