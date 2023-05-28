Aviva PLC Raises Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,074 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,327 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $10,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The Cigna Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,423,000 after purchasing an additional 268,793 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 16.5% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $554,330,000 after acquiring an additional 283,323 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $433,248,000 after acquiring an additional 28,643 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,611,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $447,098,000 after acquiring an additional 99,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 32,426.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,606,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,867 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,219 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI opened at $244.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $257.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.11 and a 12-month high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

