AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,418 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.07% of AerCap worth $10,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in AerCap during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. American National Bank grew its stake in AerCap by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the third quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Stock Performance

Shares of AER opened at $57.44 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $37.20 and a 52-week high of $66.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

AerCap Profile

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.