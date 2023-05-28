Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,231 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 9.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 29.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 7.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 6.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 4,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $783,632.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,573.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total value of $827,026.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 4,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $783,632.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,573.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,693 shares of company stock worth $6,245,139 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of EXP opened at $166.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.98 and a 1 year high of $169.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.32.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.44. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.09% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $155.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.50.

Eagle Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.