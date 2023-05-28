Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of Z. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 38.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth approximately $531,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Zillow Group by 52.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 102,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 35,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Zillow Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,463 shares during the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $179,745.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,964,986.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,185 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $179,745.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,964,986.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 10,814 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $491,928.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,317.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,632,440. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zillow Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Separately, Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Z opened at $44.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.28. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32. The company has a current ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.