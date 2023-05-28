Aviva PLC Sells 3,388 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,388 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in CorVel were worth $10,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 19,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 15.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 2.3% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 4,831.3% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in CorVel during the third quarter worth about $332,000. 50.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorVel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of CorVel stock opened at $195.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.77 and its 200 day moving average is $175.26. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $129.19 and a 1 year high of $221.82.

In related news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 13,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.79, for a total value of $2,410,353.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,400,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,597,250.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CorVel news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 13,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.79, for a total transaction of $2,410,353.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,400,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,597,250.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total transaction of $455,025.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 380,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,260,993.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,229 shares of company stock valued at $10,631,087. 48.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

