Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,248 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 20,214 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 9,516.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 577 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of COIN stock opened at $56.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.95. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $116.30.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COIN. Compass Point upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.52.

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $1,649,717.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $1,649,717.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $114,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,870,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,100 shares of company stock valued at $14,073,197 in the last three months. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

