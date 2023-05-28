Aviva PLC Increases Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 706,262 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,413 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $10,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,240,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,123,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 30,819,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,995,552,000 after buying an additional 1,633,502 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 406.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,796,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,734,653,000 after buying an additional 21,501,478 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.9% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 13,546,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,261,000 after acquiring an additional 754,071 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,010,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $777,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on TD shares. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.8 %

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $57.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.87. The company has a market cap of $105.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $55.43 and a 1-year high of $77.15.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Stories

