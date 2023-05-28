Corning Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the electronics maker on Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Corning has increased its dividend by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Corning has a dividend payout ratio of 47.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Corning to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.5%.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE GLW opened at $31.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06. Corning has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Corning will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Corning news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,198 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,084 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corning

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 796.3% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.89.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.