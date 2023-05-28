Comparing Index Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:IXOG) and U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG)

Index Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:IXOG – Get Rating) and U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Index Oil and Gas and U.S. Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Index Oil and Gas alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Index Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A U.S. Energy 2.67% 1.50% 1.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Index Oil and Gas and U.S. Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Index Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A U.S. Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

U.S. Energy has a consensus target price of $3.38, indicating a potential upside of 136.01%.

This table compares Index Oil and Gas and U.S. Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Index Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A U.S. Energy $44.55 million 0.81 -$960,000.00 $0.04 35.76

Index Oil and Gas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than U.S. Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.8% of U.S. Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of Index Oil and Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.6% of U.S. Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Index Oil and Gas has a beta of 25.86, suggesting that its share price is 2,486% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Energy has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

U.S. Energy beats Index Oil and Gas on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Index Oil and Gas

(Get Rating)

Index Oil & Gas, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the prolific petroleum system. The company was founded in February 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About U.S. Energy

(Get Rating)

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in Rockis, Mid Con, South Texas, and West Texas. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Index Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Index Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.