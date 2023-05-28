Critical Analysis: Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) & Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) and Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liquidity Services and Trip.com Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidity Services $280.05 million 1.65 $40.32 million $1.00 15.02 Trip.com Group $2.91 billion 6.95 $206.00 million $0.28 112.47

Trip.com Group has higher revenue and earnings than Liquidity Services. Liquidity Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trip.com Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidity Services 11.03% 17.34% 9.35% Trip.com Group 6.45% 0.31% 0.18%

Risk & Volatility

Liquidity Services has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trip.com Group has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Liquidity Services and Trip.com Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidity Services 0 0 2 0 3.00 Trip.com Group 0 1 7 0 2.88

Liquidity Services presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.79%. Trip.com Group has a consensus price target of $44.70, suggesting a potential upside of 41.95%. Given Liquidity Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Liquidity Services is more favorable than Trip.com Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.4% of Liquidity Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of Trip.com Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.4% of Liquidity Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Trip.com Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Liquidity Services beats Trip.com Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace. The CAG segment offers managed and self-directed service solutions to sellers and consists of marketplaces that enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and idle assets. CAG also offers a suite of services that includes surplus management, asset valuation, asset sales, and marketing. The RSCG segment consists of marketplaces that enable corporations located in the U.S. and Canada to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets. Its services also include returns management, asset recovery, and e-commerce services. The Machinio segment operates a global search engine platform for listing used equipment for sale in the construction, machine

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

