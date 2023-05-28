Tether 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $15.41 Billion (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 28th. One Tether token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003680 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Tether has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Tether has a total market capitalization of $83.15 billion and $15.41 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001387 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000069 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000034 BTC.
Tether Profile
Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 86,090,638,895 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,127,088,775 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether’s official website is tether.to.
Buying and Selling Tether
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
