Siacoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $889,406.34 (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $175.13 million and approximately $889,406.34 worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27,184.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00329250 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012904 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.01 or 0.00566645 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00067189 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.07 or 0.00419679 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003663 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,157,912,991 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

