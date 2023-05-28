Ordinals (ORDI) One Day Volume Tops $36.42 Million

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. One Ordinals token can currently be purchased for about $9.13 or 0.00033593 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ordinals has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar. Ordinals has a total market capitalization of $191.73 million and approximately $36.42 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Ordinals

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Ordinals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ordinals (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals platform. Ordinals has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of Ordinals is 8.40085196 USD and is up 5.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $31,279,170.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ordinals.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ordinals should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

