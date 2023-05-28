Ardor Tops One Day Trading Volume of $241,049.74 (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 28th. Ardor has a total market cap of $74.63 million and $241,049.74 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ardor has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0747 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00053292 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00038986 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018018 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006022 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

