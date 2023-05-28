Steem Trading Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 28th. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000687 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Steem has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. Steem has a market cap of $81.20 million and $977,544.14 worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27,184.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00329250 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012904 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.01 or 0.00566645 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00067189 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.07 or 0.00419679 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003663 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 435,081,654 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

