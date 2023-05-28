Status (SNT) Price Tops $0.0233 on Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. During the last week, Status has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0233 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. Status has a market cap of $89.72 million and approximately $714,019.23 worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020507 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00026163 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00017494 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001140 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,182.70 or 1.00013007 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Status

SNT is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,847,962,966 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,847,962,966.235242 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02327895 USD and is up 0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $709,243.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.