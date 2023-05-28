Bitcoin Diamond Hits Market Capitalization of $24.40 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000481 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $24.40 million and approximately $19,745.22 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00129895 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00061652 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00039001 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00021785 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003762 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

