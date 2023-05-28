Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 10,848 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,645,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,848 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.31% of Healthpeak Properties worth $41,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Healthpeak Properties

In other Healthpeak Properties news, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $385,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,185.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $385,169.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,185.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 21,817 shares of company stock worth $506,099. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 1.0 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEAK. Scotiabank downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.42.

NYSE PEAK opened at $19.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.89.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.81%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

