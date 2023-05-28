Franklin Resources Inc. Has $42.51 Million Stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) by 328.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,309,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003,402 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 4.58% of Columbus McKinnon worth $42,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $37.29 on Friday. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $39.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day moving average of $34.65.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Columbus McKinnon Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

