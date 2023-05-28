Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 2,657 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 794,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.64% of Arcosa worth $43,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arcosa by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,351,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,998,000 after buying an additional 84,223 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,583,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,408,000 after purchasing an additional 124,263 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Arcosa by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,546,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,594,000 after purchasing an additional 72,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Arcosa by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,001,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,595,000 after buying an additional 54,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,881,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,714,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcosa

In other news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total value of $162,700.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,906.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total value of $331,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total transaction of $162,700.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,312 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arcosa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $67.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.55. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.52 and a 1-year high of $71.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.56. Arcosa had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $549.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Arcosa’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 3.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Arcosa from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Arcosa from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Arcosa Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.