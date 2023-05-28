Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Holdings Lowered by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,775,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,214 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $43,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at $489,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Paycor HCM by 6.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,908,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,977,000 after acquiring an additional 178,424 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 344,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 13,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,685,000 after purchasing an additional 81,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PYCR. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. William Blair began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Paycor HCM from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Paycor HCM from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

In related news, Director Scott David Miller purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $66,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 185,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,847.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Scott David Miller acquired 3,000 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $66,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 185,437 shares in the company, valued at $4,114,847.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $37,438.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,089.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PYCR stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.81. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $34.95.

Paycor HCM Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.